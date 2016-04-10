April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Blooming 1 Jorge Wilstermann 3
Bolivar 1 San Jose 2
Ciclon 2 Real Potosi 0
Universitario de Sucre 2 Oriente Petrolero 1
Saturday, April 9
Club Petrolero 0 The Strongest 1
Nacional Potosi 4 Sport Boys 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Jorge Wilstermann 11 7 3 1 20 13 24
-------------------------
2 Club Petrolero 11 5 3 3 16 12 18
3 The Strongest 12 5 3 4 16 13 18
4 Nacional Potosi 11 5 2 4 18 16 17
5 Bolivar 12 4 4 4 18 16 16
6 Universitario de Sucre 11 4 4 3 14 13 16
7 Blooming 12 5 0 7 14 17 15
8 Sport Boys 11 3 5 3 13 12 14
9 Oriente Petrolero 12 3 5 4 14 15 14
10 San Jose 11 4 2 5 15 18 14
11 Ciclon 11 4 1 6 17 21 13
12 Real Potosi 11 3 0 8 15 24 9
1: Copa Libertadores