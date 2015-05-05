May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 4
Oriente Petrolero 0 The Strongest 0
Sunday, May 3
Jorge Wilstermann 2 Nacional Potosi 2
Real Potosi 2 San Jose 0
Saturday, May 2
Universitario de Pando 0 Club Petrolero 0
Friday, May 1
Universitario de Sucre 2 Sport Boys 0
Bolivar 4 Blooming 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 19 13 3 3 42 20 42
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 19 10 5 4 44 26 35
3 Oriente Petrolero 19 9 6 4 38 19 33
4 Jorge Wilstermann 18 8 8 2 18 11 32
5 Blooming 19 7 8 4 28 21 29
6 Real Potosi 19 7 3 9 24 23 24
7 Club Petrolero 19 5 9 5 20 23 24
8 San Jose 18 5 6 7 21 24 21
9 Nacional Potosi 19 4 7 8 20 26 19
10 Universitario de Sucre 17 5 3 9 16 25 18
11 Universitario de Pando 18 2 6 10 14 46 12
12 Sport Boys 18 3 2 13 17 38 11
1: Copa Libertadores