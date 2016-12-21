Dec 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 21
Sport Boys 3 Bolivar 2
The Strongest 7 San Jose 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 The Strongest 22 14 7 1 44 12 49
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 22 15 4 3 46 21 49
3 Oriente Petrolero 21 10 4 7 25 27 34
4 Real Potosi 21 9 4 8 33 29 31
5 Jorge Wilstermann 22 8 5 9 28 34 29
6 Blooming 21 7 5 9 23 25 26
7 Sport Boys 22 6 8 8 27 31 26
8 Universitario de Sucre 21 6 7 8 26 34 25
9 Nacional Potosi 21 7 4 10 37 47 25
10 San Jose 22 7 3 12 29 42 24
11 Club Petrolero 22 6 5 11 20 19 23
12 Guabira 21 5 2 14 24 41 17
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, December 22
Blooming v Real Potosi (0000)
Nacional Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (0000)
Universitario de Sucre v Guabira (0000)