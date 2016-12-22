Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 21
Blooming 1 Real Potosi 0
Nacional Potosi 4 Oriente Petrolero 0
Universitario de Sucre 1 Guabira 3
Sport Boys 3 Bolivar 2
The Strongest 7 San Jose 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 The Strongest 22 14 7 1 44 12 49
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 22 15 4 3 46 21 49
3 Oriente Petrolero 22 10 4 8 25 31 34
4 Real Potosi 22 9 4 9 33 30 31
5 Blooming 22 8 5 9 24 25 29
6 Jorge Wilstermann 22 8 5 9 28 34 29
7 Nacional Potosi 22 8 4 10 41 47 28
8 Sport Boys 22 6 8 8 27 31 26
9 Universitario de Sucre 22 6 7 9 27 37 25
10 San Jose 22 7 3 12 29 42 24
11 Club Petrolero 22 6 5 11 20 19 23
12 Guabira 22 6 2 14 27 42 20
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores