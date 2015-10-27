Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 26
Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 0
Sunday, October 25
Real Potosi 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0
Blooming 1 The Strongest 0
Ciclon 0 Universitario de Sucre 2
Club Petrolero 0 Sport Boys 1
Saturday, October 24
San Jose 3 Nacional Potosi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 The Strongest 12 8 2 2 29 12 26
-------------------------
2 Sport Boys 12 8 2 2 22 9 26
3 Bolivar 12 8 0 4 28 18 24
4 Jorge Wilstermann 12 5 6 1 18 12 21
5 Universitario de Sucre 12 5 3 4 21 23 18
6 Oriente Petrolero 12 4 4 4 15 15 16
7 Blooming 12 4 4 4 17 18 16
8 Club Petrolero 12 4 1 7 14 22 13
9 Ciclon 12 3 3 6 16 23 12
10 Nacional Potosi 12 3 2 7 23 29 11
11 San Jose 12 2 4 6 17 25 10
12 Real Potosi 12 2 1 9 14 28 7
1: Copa Libertadores