Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Monday Monday, October 26 Bolivar 2 Oriente Petrolero 0 Sunday, October 25 Real Potosi 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Blooming 1 The Strongest 0 Ciclon 0 Universitario de Sucre 2 Club Petrolero 0 Sport Boys 1 Saturday, October 24 San Jose 3 Nacional Potosi 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 The Strongest 12 8 2 2 29 12 26 ------------------------- 2 Sport Boys 12 8 2 2 22 9 26 3 Bolivar 12 8 0 4 28 18 24 4 Jorge Wilstermann 12 5 6 1 18 12 21 5 Universitario de Sucre 12 5 3 4 21 23 18 6 Oriente Petrolero 12 4 4 4 15 15 16 7 Blooming 12 4 4 4 17 18 16 8 Club Petrolero 12 4 1 7 14 22 13 9 Ciclon 12 3 3 6 16 23 12 10 Nacional Potosi 12 3 2 7 23 29 11 11 San Jose 12 2 4 6 17 25 10 12 Real Potosi 12 2 1 9 14 28 7 1: Copa Libertadores