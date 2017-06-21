June 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Tuesday Tuesday, June 20 Blooming 2 Club Petrolero 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 20 14 2 4 56 16 44 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 19 11 2 6 40 27 35 3 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 4 6 36 29 34 4 Guabira 20 10 3 7 38 29 33 5 Nacional Potosi 19 10 2 7 35 29 32 6 Blooming 20 10 1 9 34 46 31 7 San Jose 20 7 5 8 32 31 26 8 Sport Boys 20 7 4 9 36 43 25 9 Jorge Wilstermann 20 6 4 10 25 31 22 10 Real Potosi 20 7 1 12 26 46 22 11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5 3 12 19 35 18 12 Club Petrolero 20 4 5 11 32 47 17 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, June 22 Nacional Potosi v The Strongest (0000) Sunday, June 25 Club Petrolero v Guabira Oriente Petrolero v Nacional Potosi Real Potosi v Blooming San Jose v Jorge Wilstermann The Strongest v Sport Boys Universitario de Sucre v Bolivar