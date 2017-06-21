June 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, June 20
Blooming 2 Club Petrolero 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 20 14 2 4 56 16 44
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 19 11 2 6 40 27 35
3 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 4 6 36 29 34
4 Guabira 20 10 3 7 38 29 33
5 Nacional Potosi 19 10 2 7 35 29 32
6 Blooming 20 10 1 9 34 46 31
7 San Jose 20 7 5 8 32 31 26
8 Sport Boys 20 7 4 9 36 43 25
9 Jorge Wilstermann 20 6 4 10 25 31 22
10 Real Potosi 20 7 1 12 26 46 22
11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5 3 12 19 35 18
12 Club Petrolero 20 4 5 11 32 47 17
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, June 22
Nacional Potosi v The Strongest (0000)
Sunday, June 25
Club Petrolero v Guabira
Oriente Petrolero v Nacional Potosi
Real Potosi v Blooming
San Jose v Jorge Wilstermann
The Strongest v Sport Boys
Universitario de Sucre v Bolivar