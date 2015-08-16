Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Ciclon 1 The Strongest 3
Club Petrolero 2 Universitario de Sucre 0
Nacional Potosi 2 Jorge Wilstermann 2
San Jose 2 Oriente Petrolero 1
Saturday, August 15
Bolivar 2 Sport Boys 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Boys 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
3 Jorge Wilstermann 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
3 Nacional Potosi 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
5 Club Petrolero 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
5 Oriente Petrolero 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
5 San Jose 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
8 Universitario de Sucre 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
9 Blooming 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 Bolivar 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
12 Ciclon 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 16
Blooming v Real Potosi (2330)