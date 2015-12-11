Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, December 10
The Strongest 1 Sport Boys 2
Ciclon 3 San Jose 1
Wednesday, December 9
Jorge Wilstermann 4 Universitario de Sucre 4
Nacional Potosi 1 Blooming 1
Real Potosi 6 Oriente Petrolero 1
Club Petrolero 0 Bolivar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Boys 19 12 3 4 32 16 39
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 19 12 1 6 45 31 37
3 The Strongest 19 10 4 5 41 24 34
4 Ciclon 19 9 3 7 29 28 30
5 Universitario de Sucre 19 8 6 5 37 37 30
6 Jorge Wilstermann 19 7 8 4 31 27 29
7 Oriente Petrolero 19 6 7 6 23 27 25
8 Blooming 19 5 7 7 27 30 22
9 San Jose 19 4 6 9 25 33 18
10 Club Petrolero 19 5 3 11 19 32 18
11 Nacional Potosi 19 4 5 10 34 43 17
12 Real Potosi 19 5 1 13 28 43 16
1: Copa Libertadores