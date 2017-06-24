June 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 24
Real Potosi 3 Blooming 1
San Jose 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0
Friday, June 23
Club Petrolero 1 Guabira 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 20 14 2 4 56 16 44
2 The Strongest 20 12 2 6 41 27 38
3 Guabira 21 11 3 7 41 30 36
4 Oriente Petrolero 20 10 4 6 36 29 34
5 Nacional Potosi 20 10 2 8 35 30 32
6 Blooming 21 10 1 10 35 49 31
7 San Jose 21 7 6 8 32 31 27
8 Sport Boys 20 7 4 9 36 43 25
9 Real Potosi 21 8 1 12 29 47 25
10 Jorge Wilstermann 21 6 5 10 25 31 23
11 Universitario de Sucre 20 5 3 12 19 35 18
12 Club Petrolero 21 4 5 12 33 50 17
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 25
The Strongest v Sport Boys (1900)
Universitario de Sucre v Bolivar (1900)
Oriente Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (2115)