Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Club Petrolero 0 Sport Boys 0 Universitario de Sucre 2 Blooming 0 Friday, November 18 San Jose 3 Guabira 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 13 10 1 2 28 12 31 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 13 7 5 1 19 7 26 3 Oriente Petrolero 13 7 2 4 17 14 23 4 Blooming 14 5 3 6 17 17 18 5 Real Potosi 13 5 3 5 20 22 18 6 Universitario de Sucre 14 5 3 6 17 25 18 7 Club Petrolero 14 4 5 5 13 10 17 8 Nacional Potosi 13 5 2 6 26 25 17 9 Jorge Wilstermann 13 5 2 6 18 23 17 10 Sport Boys 14 3 6 5 18 20 15 11 San Jose 14 4 1 9 18 26 13 12 Guabira 14 4 1 9 17 27 13 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Nacional Potosi v Real Potosi (1900) The Strongest v Jorge Wilstermann (2115) Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2330)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.