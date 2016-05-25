May 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 25
Blooming 2 Real Potosi 3
Ciclon 2 The Strongest 0
Club Petrolero 2 San Jose 0
Nacional Potosi 3 Oriente Petrolero 1
Universitario de Sucre 4 Jorge Wilstermann 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Jorge Wilstermann 22 13 5 4 39 28 44
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 22 11 5 6 36 24 38
3 Universitario de Sucre 22 9 9 4 38 26 36
4 Nacional Potosi 22 10 4 8 38 32 34
5 Oriente Petrolero 22 9 7 6 29 23 34
6 Club Petrolero 22 9 5 8 33 31 32
7 Bolivar 21 6 8 7 28 29 26
8 San Jose 22 6 7 9 30 34 25
9 Real Potosi 22 7 3 12 31 41 24
10 Blooming 22 6 5 11 27 34 23
11 Sport Boys 21 4 10 7 19 27 22
12 Ciclon 22 6 2 14 30 49 20
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 26
Bolivar v Sport Boys (0000)