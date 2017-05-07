May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 7
Real Potosi 2 Bolivar 1
San Jose 3 Universitario de Sucre 3
Saturday, May 6
Sport Boys 3 Jorge Wilstermann 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 14 9 1 4 36 13 28
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 12 8 1 3 32 18 25
3 Guabira 13 7 2 4 28 21 23
4 Oriente Petrolero 12 7 2 3 21 14 23
5 Blooming 13 7 1 5 27 32 22
6 San Jose 14 5 4 5 23 22 19
7 Real Potosi 14 6 0 8 21 29 18
8 Nacional Potosi 13 5 2 6 22 22 17
9 Sport Boys 13 5 2 6 24 26 17
10 Jorge Wilstermann 14 4 2 8 16 25 14
11 Universitario de Sucre 13 3 2 8 13 26 11
12 Club Petrolero 13 3 1 9 18 33 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
Blooming v Guabira (2330)