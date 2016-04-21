Soccer-Atletico defender Lucas Hernandez arrested
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Thursday Thursday, April 21 Sport Boys 2 San Jose 2 Wednesday, April 20 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Nacional Potosi 1 Club Petrolero 4 Ciclon 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 13 9 3 1 24 15 30 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 13 6 3 4 20 15 21 3 Club Petrolero 13 6 3 4 20 16 21 4 San Jose 13 5 3 5 20 20 18 5 Bolivar 13 4 5 4 19 17 17 6 Nacional Potosi 13 5 2 6 20 20 17 7 Oriente Petrolero 13 4 5 4 16 16 17 8 Sport Boys 13 3 7 3 16 15 16 9 Universitario de Sucre 12 4 4 4 15 15 16 10 Blooming 13 5 0 8 14 21 15 11 Ciclon 13 4 1 8 20 29 13 12 Real Potosi 12 4 0 8 19 24 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, April 22 Real Potosi v Universitario de Sucre (0000) Saturday, April 23 Blooming v Club Petrolero (2200) Sunday, April 24 Nacional Potosi v Real Potosi (1900) San Jose v Ciclon (1900) Sport Boys v Oriente Petrolero (1900) Bolivar v Jorge Wilstermann (2000) Universitario de Sucre v The Strongest (2115)
MADRID, Feb 3 Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez was arrested in the early hours of Friday on suspicion of having assaulted his girlfriend, Spanish police said.
MADRID, Feb 3 La Liga has announced it will guarantee the safety of Ukraine international striker Roman Zozulya if he decides to play for Rayo Vallecano, after protests triggered by an erroneous media report that he was a neo-Nazi sympathiser.
Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 3 Brisbane Roar 0 Sydney FC 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 18 13 5 0 38 8 44 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar 18 7 7 4 23 21 28 4 Melbourne City FC 17 7 5 5 27 23 26 5 Perth Glory 17 5 6 6 28 33 21 6 Newcastle Jets 17 5 5