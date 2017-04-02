Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Oriente Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Universitario de Sucre 2 The Strongest 1 Saturday, April 1 Bolivar 3 Nacional Potosi 1 San Jose 4 Guabira 0 Friday, March 31 Club Petrolero 2 Blooming 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 7 6 0 1 21 5 18 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 8 5 1 2 15 10 16 3 Guabira 9 5 1 3 18 14 16 4 Blooming 9 5 1 3 20 19 16 5 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13 6 The Strongest 6 4 0 2 10 9 12 7 San Jose 9 3 2 4 15 14 11 8 Sport Boys 8 3 1 4 15 18 10 9 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 1 5 10 16 10 10 Jorge Wilstermann 8 2 2 4 10 12 8 11 Real Potosi 7 2 0 5 8 16 6 12 Club Petrolero 9 2 0 7 12 21 6 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 2 Real Potosi v Sport Boys (2330)
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17