April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 2
Real Potosi 2 Sport Boys 3
Oriente Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0
Universitario de Sucre 2 The Strongest 1
Saturday, April 1
Bolivar 3 Nacional Potosi 1
San Jose 4 Guabira 0
Friday, March 31
Club Petrolero 2 Blooming 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 7 6 0 1 21 5 18
-------------------------
2 Oriente Petrolero 8 5 1 2 15 10 16
3 Guabira 9 5 1 3 18 14 16
4 Blooming 9 5 1 3 20 19 16
5 Nacional Potosi 9 4 1 4 14 14 13
6 Sport Boys 9 4 1 4 18 20 13
7 The Strongest 6 4 0 2 10 9 12
8 San Jose 9 3 2 4 15 14 11
9 Universitario de Sucre 9 3 1 5 10 16 10
10 Jorge Wilstermann 8 2 2 4 10 12 8
11 Club Petrolero 9 2 0 7 12 21 6
12 Real Potosi 8 2 0 6 10 19 6
1: Copa Libertadores