Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Oriente Petrolero 3 Nacional Potosi 0
Jorge Wilstermann 3 Blooming 2
Real Potosi 1 Ciclon 2
San Jose 0 Sport Boys 1
Universitario de Sucre 2 Bolivar 3
Friday, August 21
The Strongest 3 Club Petrolero 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Boys 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 3 2 1 0 7 3 7
3 Jorge Wilstermann 3 2 1 0 6 4 7
4 Oriente Petrolero 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
5 Blooming 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
6 Nacional Potosi 3 1 1 1 3 5 4
7 Bolivar 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
8 San Jose 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
9 Ciclon 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
9 Club Petrolero 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
9 Universitario de Sucre 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
12 Real Potosi 3 0 0 3 2 5 0
1: Copa Libertadores