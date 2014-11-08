UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Liga de Futbol Profesional Boliviano matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Club Petrolero 3 San Jose 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Oriente Petrolero 15 9 3 3 23 12 30 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 14 8 3 3 32 18 27 3 Jorge Wilstermann 15 7 6 2 21 13 27 4 Real Potosi 15 6 5 4 15 11 23 5 Blooming 15 6 5 4 21 20 23 6 San Jose 16 7 1 8 22 27 22 7 Universitario de Sucre 15 7 1 7 18 23 22 8 Club Petrolero 16 5 4 7 22 31 19 9 The Strongest 14 5 3 6 19 18 18 10 Nacional Potosi 15 4 4 7 16 17 16 11 Sport Boys 15 1 8 6 14 17 11 12 Universitario de Pando 15 2 3 10 12 28 9 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Sport Boys v Blooming (1900) The Strongest v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) Real Potosi v Universitario de Pando (1930) Universitario de Sucre v Nacional Potosi (2100) Oriente Petrolero v Bolivar (2300)
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
ZURICH, March 20 FIFA has banned a Ghanaian match official from soccer for life after he took part in match manipulation during a World Cup qualifier, the sport's governing body said on Monday.