May 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 10
Oriente Petrolero 3 The Strongest 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 14 9 1 4 36 13 28
-------------------------
2 Oriente Petrolero 13 8 2 3 24 15 26
3 The Strongest 13 8 1 4 33 21 25
4 Blooming 14 8 1 5 30 34 25
5 Guabira 14 7 2 5 30 24 23
6 San Jose 14 5 4 5 23 22 19
7 Real Potosi 14 6 0 8 21 29 18
8 Nacional Potosi 13 5 2 6 22 22 17
9 Sport Boys 13 5 2 6 24 26 17
10 Jorge Wilstermann 14 4 2 8 16 25 14
11 Universitario de Sucre 13 3 2 8 13 26 11
12 Club Petrolero 13 3 1 9 18 33 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 13
Universitario de Sucre v Guabira (1900)
Nacional Potosi v Sport Boys (2115)
Sunday, May 14
San Jose v Club Petrolero (1900)
Bolivar v The Strongest (2000)
Jorge Wilstermann v Blooming (2115)
Tuesday, May 16
Real Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (0000)