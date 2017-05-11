May 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 10 Oriente Petrolero 3 The Strongest 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 14 9 1 4 36 13 28 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 13 8 2 3 24 15 26 3 The Strongest 13 8 1 4 33 21 25 4 Blooming 14 8 1 5 30 34 25 5 Guabira 14 7 2 5 30 24 23 6 San Jose 14 5 4 5 23 22 19 7 Real Potosi 14 6 0 8 21 29 18 8 Nacional Potosi 13 5 2 6 22 22 17 9 Sport Boys 13 5 2 6 24 26 17 10 Jorge Wilstermann 14 4 2 8 16 25 14 11 Universitario de Sucre 13 3 2 8 13 26 11 12 Club Petrolero 13 3 1 9 18 33 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 13 Universitario de Sucre v Guabira (1900) Nacional Potosi v Sport Boys (2115) Sunday, May 14 San Jose v Club Petrolero (1900) Bolivar v The Strongest (2000) Jorge Wilstermann v Blooming (2115) Tuesday, May 16 Real Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (0000)