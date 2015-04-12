April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
Club Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 1
Real Potosi 0 Nacional Potosi 1
Universitario de Pando 2 The Strongest 2
Saturday, April 11
Bolivar 2 Universitario de Sucre 0 aband.12'
San Jose 2 Blooming 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 14 10 2 2 29 12 32
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 15 8 4 3 36 21 28
3 Oriente Petrolero 14 7 5 2 32 15 26
4 Jorge Wilstermann 13 6 6 1 12 6 24
5 Blooming 15 5 8 2 20 13 23
6 Club Petrolero 16 5 7 4 19 19 22
7 San Jose 13 4 5 4 17 17 17
8 Real Potosi 15 4 3 8 17 19 15
9 Nacional Potosi 14 2 6 6 12 17 12
10 Universitario de Sucre 14 3 3 8 13 22 12
11 Universitario de Pando 15 2 5 8 14 43 11
12 Sport Boys 14 2 2 10 12 29 8
1: Copa Libertadores
