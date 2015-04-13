April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 12 Oriente Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Club Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 1 Real Potosi 0 Nacional Potosi 1 Universitario de Pando 2 The Strongest 2 Saturday, April 11 Bolivar 2 Universitario de Sucre 0 aband.12' San Jose 2 Blooming 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 14 10 2 2 29 12 32 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 15 8 5 2 34 15 29 3 The Strongest 15 8 4 3 36 21 28 4 Jorge Wilstermann 14 6 6 2 12 8 24 5 Blooming 15 5 8 2 20 13 23 6 Club Petrolero 16 5 7 4 19 19 22 7 San Jose 13 4 5 4 17 17 17 8 Real Potosi 15 4 3 8 17 19 15 9 Nacional Potosi 14 2 6 6 12 17 12 10 Universitario de Sucre 14 3 3 8 13 22 12 11 Universitario de Pando 15 2 5 8 14 43 11 12 Sport Boys 14 2 2 10 12 29 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 11 Bolivar v Universitario de Sucre (2000) aband.12'