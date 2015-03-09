March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Blooming 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Real Potosi 6 Universitario de Pando 0 San Jose 0 Bolivar 2 Saturday, March 7 Club Petrolero 1 Oriente Petrolero 1 The Strongest Universitario de Sucre Postponed Friday, March 6 Sport Boys 0 Nacional Potosi 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 10 7 2 1 19 7 23 ------------------------- 2 Blooming 10 4 5 1 13 6 17 3 Oriente Petrolero 10 4 4 2 23 13 16 4 The Strongest 7 4 3 0 16 8 15 5 Jorge Wilstermann 10 3 6 1 7 5 15 6 Real Potosi 9 4 2 3 14 9 14 7 Club Petrolero 8 2 5 1 8 5 11 8 San Jose 9 3 2 4 14 15 11 9 Universitario de Pando 10 2 3 5 9 29 9 10 Universitario de Sucre 9 2 2 5 9 15 8 11 Nacional Potosi 10 0 5 5 10 16 5 12 Sport Boys 10 1 1 8 5 19 4 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 7 The Strongest v Universitario de Sucre (2000) Postponed