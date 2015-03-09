March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 8
Blooming 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0
Real Potosi 6 Universitario de Pando 0
San Jose 0 Bolivar 2
Saturday, March 7
Club Petrolero 1 Oriente Petrolero 1
The Strongest Universitario de Sucre Postponed
Friday, March 6
Sport Boys 0 Nacional Potosi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 10 7 2 1 19 7 23
-------------------------
2 Blooming 10 4 5 1 13 6 17
3 Oriente Petrolero 10 4 4 2 23 13 16
4 The Strongest 7 4 3 0 16 8 15
5 Jorge Wilstermann 10 3 6 1 7 5 15
6 Real Potosi 9 4 2 3 14 9 14
7 Club Petrolero 8 2 5 1 8 5 11
8 San Jose 9 3 2 4 14 15 11
9 Universitario de Pando 10 2 3 5 9 29 9
10 Universitario de Sucre 9 2 2 5 9 15 8
11 Nacional Potosi 10 0 5 5 10 16 5
12 Sport Boys 10 1 1 8 5 19 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
The Strongest v Universitario de Sucre (2000) Postponed