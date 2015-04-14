Soccer-UAE coach Ali quits after Australia defeat
SYDNEY, March 28 United Arab Emirates coach Mahdi Ali resigned on Tuesday after a loss to Australia dealt an all but fatal blow to the country's chances of reaching next year's World Cup in Russia.
April 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 12 Oriente Petrolero 2 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Club Petrolero 2 Sport Boys 1 Real Potosi 0 Nacional Potosi 1 Universitario de Pando 2 The Strongest 2 Saturday, April 11 Bolivar 2 Universitario de Sucre 0 awd. San Jose 2 Blooming 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 15 11 2 2 31 12 35 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 15 8 5 2 34 15 29 3 The Strongest 15 8 4 3 36 21 28 4 Jorge Wilstermann 14 6 6 2 12 8 24 5 Blooming 15 5 8 2 20 13 23 6 Club Petrolero 16 5 7 4 19 19 22 7 San Jose 13 4 5 4 17 17 17 8 Real Potosi 15 4 3 8 17 19 15 9 Nacional Potosi 14 2 6 6 12 17 12 10 Universitario de Sucre 15 3 3 9 13 24 12 11 Universitario de Pando 15 2 5 8 14 43 11 12 Sport Boys 14 2 2 10 12 29 8 1: Copa Libertadores
March 28 Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was nicknamed "cry baby" by his childhood team mates due to the temper tantrums he threw when the team lost or if he did not receive the ball,