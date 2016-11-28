UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 27 Oriente Petrolero 0 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Guabira 1 Bolivar 2 Nacional Potosi 2 Blooming 1 San Jose 1 Real Potosi 0 Saturday, November 26 Club Petrolero 1 Universitario de Sucre 0 The Strongest 3 Sport Boys 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 16 12 2 2 33 15 38 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 16 9 6 1 23 7 33 3 Oriente Petrolero 16 7 3 6 19 20 24 4 Jorge Wilstermann 16 7 2 7 21 24 23 5 Real Potosi 16 6 4 6 25 25 22 6 Nacional Potosi 16 6 3 7 29 29 21 7 Club Petrolero 16 5 5 6 14 11 20 8 Blooming 16 5 4 7 18 19 19 9 Universitario de Sucre 16 5 4 7 17 26 19 10 Sport Boys 16 3 7 6 18 23 16 11 San Jose 16 5 1 10 20 28 16 12 Guabira 16 5 1 10 19 29 16 1: Copa Libertadores
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.