May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Bolivar 3 The Strongest 1
Jorge Wilstermann 3 Blooming 1
San Jose 4 Club Petrolero 1
Saturday, May 13
Nacional Potosi 5 Sport Boys 2
Universitario de Sucre 1 Guabira 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 15 10 1 4 39 14 31
-------------------------
2 Oriente Petrolero 13 8 2 3 24 15 26
3 The Strongest 14 8 1 5 34 24 25
4 Blooming 15 8 1 6 31 37 25
5 Guabira 15 7 2 6 30 25 23
6 San Jose 15 6 4 5 27 23 22
7 Nacional Potosi 14 6 2 6 27 24 20
8 Real Potosi 14 6 0 8 21 29 18
9 Sport Boys 14 5 2 7 26 31 17
10 Jorge Wilstermann 15 5 2 8 19 26 17
11 Universitario de Sucre 14 4 2 8 14 26 14
12 Club Petrolero 14 3 1 10 19 37 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, May 16
Real Potosi v Oriente Petrolero (0000)