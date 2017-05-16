May 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Monday Monday, May 15 Real Potosi 3 Oriente Petrolero 2 Sunday, May 14 Bolivar 3 The Strongest 1 Jorge Wilstermann 3 Blooming 1 San Jose 4 Club Petrolero 1 Saturday, May 13 Nacional Potosi 5 Sport Boys 2 Universitario de Sucre 1 Guabira 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 15 10 1 4 39 14 31 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 14 8 2 4 26 18 26 3 The Strongest 14 8 1 5 34 24 25 4 Blooming 15 8 1 6 31 37 25 5 Guabira 15 7 2 6 30 25 23 6 San Jose 15 6 4 5 27 23 22 7 Real Potosi 15 7 0 8 24 31 21 8 Nacional Potosi 14 6 2 6 27 24 20 9 Sport Boys 14 5 2 7 26 31 17 10 Jorge Wilstermann 15 5 2 8 19 26 17 11 Universitario de Sucre 14 4 2 8 14 26 14 12 Club Petrolero 14 3 1 10 19 37 10 1: Copa Libertadores