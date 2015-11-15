Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship match on Sunday
Sunday, November 15
Nacional Potosi 2 Universitario de Sucre 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Boys 14 10 2 2 28 11 32
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 14 9 2 3 32 15 29
3 Bolivar 14 9 0 5 34 24 27
4 Jorge Wilstermann 14 6 6 2 23 18 24
5 Universitario de Sucre 15 6 4 5 28 30 22
6 Blooming 14 5 4 5 21 21 19
7 Oriente Petrolero 13 4 5 4 16 16 17
8 Club Petrolero 14 5 1 8 16 26 16
9 Ciclon 14 4 3 7 19 25 15
10 Nacional Potosi 15 3 4 8 29 36 13
11 San Jose 13 2 4 7 18 27 10
12 Real Potosi 14 3 1 10 16 31 10
1: Copa Libertadores