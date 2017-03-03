BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Thursday Thursday, March 2 Jorge Wilstermann 1 Universitario de Sucre 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guabira 5 4 1 0 14 4 13 ------------------------- 2 Bolivar 4 3 0 1 13 4 9 3 Blooming 5 3 0 2 10 9 9 4 Oriente Petrolero 4 2 1 1 4 3 7 5 Jorge Wilstermann 6 2 1 3 10 10 7 6 Sport Boys 5 2 1 2 9 10 7 7 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7 8 Nacional Potosi 4 2 0 2 9 7 6 9 The Strongest 3 2 0 1 5 6 6 10 Club Petrolero 5 2 0 3 6 10 6 11 San Jose 5 1 1 3 4 7 4 12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 4 Guabira v Nacional Potosi (1900) Sunday, March 5 Blooming v Bolivar (1900) Sport Boys v Oriente Petrolero (1900) The Strongest v San Jose (2115) Real Potosi v Club Petrolero (2330)
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)