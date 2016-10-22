Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Real Potosi 5 Blooming 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolivar 9 7 0 2 21 9 21
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 9 5 3 1 13 5 18
3 Real Potosi 10 4 3 3 17 14 15
4 Nacional Potosi 10 4 2 4 22 18 14
5 Blooming 10 4 2 4 14 12 14
6 Oriente Petrolero 9 4 2 3 10 10 14
7 Jorge Wilstermann 10 4 2 4 15 16 14
8 Club Petrolero 10 3 3 4 7 8 12
9 Universitario de Sucre 10 3 2 5 10 21 11
10 San Jose 9 3 1 5 13 17 10
11 Guabira 10 3 1 6 12 19 10
12 Sport Boys 10 1 5 4 11 16 8
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Club Petrolero v Jorge Wilstermann (1900)
Guabira v Universitario de Sucre (1900)
Bolivar v Sport Boys (2000)
San Jose v The Strongest (2115)
Tuesday, October 25
Oriente Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (0000)
Wednesday, October 26
The Strongest v Blooming (0000)