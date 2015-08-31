Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Blooming 0 Club Petrolero 1
Bolivar 3 Real Potosi 2
Jorge Wilstermann 2 Ciclon 0
Sport Boys 2 Oriente Petrolero 0
The Strongest 1 San Jose 1
Universitario de Sucre 3 Nacional Potosi 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Sport Boys 5 5 0 0 11 3 15
-------------------------
2 The Strongest 5 3 2 0 10 4 11
3 Jorge Wilstermann 5 3 2 0 8 4 11
4 Universitario de Sucre 5 3 0 2 10 9 9
5 Club Petrolero 5 3 0 2 6 6 9
6 Oriente Petrolero 5 2 1 2 5 4 7
7 Bolivar 5 2 0 3 8 10 6
8 Ciclon 5 2 0 3 7 9 6
9 Blooming 5 1 1 3 7 10 4
10 San Jose 5 1 1 3 5 8 4
11 Nacional Potosi 5 1 1 3 6 11 4
12 Real Potosi 5 0 0 5 5 10 0
1: Copa Libertadores