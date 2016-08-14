Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Club Petrolero 0 Oriente Petrolero 1 Nacional Potosi 3 San Jose 2 Saturday, August 13 Bolivar 4 Universitario de Sucre 2 Sport Boys 1 Real Potosi 1 Friday, August 12 The Strongest 2 Guabira 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 ------------------------- 2 Nacional Potosi 1 1 0 0 3 2 3 3 The Strongest 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Real Potosi 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Sport Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 Blooming 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jorge Wilstermann 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 San Jose 1 0 0 1 2 3 0 10 Guabira 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 11 Club Petrolero 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 12 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 14 Blooming v Jorge Wilstermann (2330)
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S