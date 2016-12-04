Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 Guabira 1 Oriente Petrolero 2 Real Potosi 0 The Strongest 2 San Jose 2 Club Petrolero 1 Saturday, December 3 Jorge Wilstermann 2 Universitario de Sucre 2 Nacional Potosi 1 Bolivar 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 18 13 3 2 39 18 42 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 18 11 6 1 28 7 39 3 Oriente Petrolero 18 9 3 6 22 21 30 4 Real Potosi 18 7 4 7 27 27 25 5 Jorge Wilstermann 18 7 3 8 24 28 24 6 Blooming 17 6 4 7 20 20 22 7 Nacional Potosi 18 6 4 8 32 35 22 8 Universitario de Sucre 18 5 6 7 21 30 21 9 Club Petrolero 18 5 5 8 15 14 20 10 San Jose 18 6 2 10 24 31 20 11 Sport Boys 17 3 7 7 18 25 16 12 Guabira 18 5 1 12 20 34 16 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 4 Blooming v Sport Boys (2330)
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0