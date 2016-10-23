Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Bolivar 2 Sport Boys 1 Club Petrolero 5 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Guabira 3 Universitario de Sucre 0 San Jose 0 The Strongest 1 Saturday, October 22 Real Potosi 5 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 10 8 0 2 23 10 24 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 10 6 3 1 14 5 21 3 Club Petrolero 11 4 3 4 12 8 15 4 Real Potosi 10 4 3 3 17 14 15 5 Nacional Potosi 10 4 2 4 22 18 14 6 Blooming 10 4 2 4 14 12 14 7 Oriente Petrolero 9 4 2 3 10 10 14 8 Jorge Wilstermann 11 4 2 5 15 21 14 9 Guabira 11 4 1 6 15 19 13 10 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 2 6 10 24 11 11 San Jose 10 3 1 6 13 18 10 12 Sport Boys 11 1 5 5 12 18 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, October 25 Oriente Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (0000) Wednesday, October 26 The Strongest v Blooming (0000)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)