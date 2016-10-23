Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 23 Bolivar 2 Sport Boys 1 Club Petrolero 5 Jorge Wilstermann 0 Guabira 3 Universitario de Sucre 0 San Jose 0 The Strongest 1 Saturday, October 22 Real Potosi 5 Blooming 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 10 8 0 2 23 10 24 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 10 6 3 1 14 5 21 3 Club Petrolero 11 4 3 4 12 8 15 4 Real Potosi 10 4 3 3 17 14 15 5 Nacional Potosi 10 4 2 4 22 18 14 6 Blooming 10 4 2 4 14 12 14 7 Oriente Petrolero 9 4 2 3 10 10 14 8 Jorge Wilstermann 11 4 2 5 15 21 14 9 Guabira 11 4 1 6 15 19 13 10 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 2 6 10 24 11 11 San Jose 10 3 1 6 13 18 10 12 Sport Boys 11 1 5 5 12 18 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, October 25 Oriente Petrolero v Nacional Potosi (0000) Wednesday, October 26 The Strongest v Blooming (0000)