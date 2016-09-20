Sept 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 19
Blooming 2 Nacional Potosi 1
Sunday, September 18
Bolivar 6 Guabira 0
Jorge Wilstermann 2 Oriente Petrolero 1
Real Potosi 2 San Jose 1
Universitario de Sucre 1 Club Petrolero 0
Saturday, September 17
Sport Boys 2 The Strongest 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Club Petrolero 6 3 1 2 4 3 10
-------------------------
2 Jorge Wilstermann 6 3 1 2 10 10 10
3 Universitario de Sucre 6 3 1 2 8 10 10
4 Bolivar 4 3 0 1 12 4 9
5 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 0 2 4 4 9
6 The Strongest 4 2 1 1 8 5 7
7 Real Potosi 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
8 Nacional Potosi 5 2 0 3 9 10 6
9 Guabira 6 2 0 4 8 13 6
10 Blooming 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
11 Sport Boys 5 0 3 2 5 7 3
12 San Jose 5 1 0 4 8 12 3
1: Copa Libertadores