May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 1 Bolivar 1 The Strongest 1 Nacional Potosi 4 Club Petrolero 2 Universitario de Sucre 3 Ciclon 0 Saturday, April 30 Real Potosi 0 Sport Boys 0 San Jose 0 Blooming 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Jorge Wilstermann 15 11 3 1 29 15 36 ------------------------- 2 Universitario de Sucre 16 7 5 4 26 18 26 3 The Strongest 16 7 4 5 23 19 25 4 San Jose 16 6 4 6 25 23 22 5 Club Petrolero 16 6 4 6 24 26 22 6 Oriente Petrolero 15 5 6 4 18 17 21 7 Nacional Potosi 16 6 2 8 25 25 20 8 Blooming 16 6 2 8 21 24 20 9 Bolivar 16 4 7 5 20 20 19 10 Sport Boys 16 3 9 4 17 19 18 11 Real Potosi 16 5 2 9 21 28 17 12 Ciclon 16 4 2 10 25 40 14 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 1 Oriente Petrolero v Jorge Wilstermann (2200)