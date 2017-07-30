UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, July 30 Guabira 3 Bolivar 0 Nacional Potosi 0 Blooming 0 The Strongest 1 San Jose 2 Saturday, July 29 Club Petrolero 0 Sport Boys 0 Universitario de Sucre 2 Jorge Wilstermann 4 Friday, July 28 Oriente Petrolero 3 Real Potosi 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guabira 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Jorge Wilstermann 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 3 Oriente Petrolero 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 4 San Jose 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 Blooming 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 Club Petrolero 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 Nacional Potosi 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 5 Sport Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 The Strongest 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 10 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 11 Real Potosi 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 12 Bolivar 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 1: Copa Libertadores