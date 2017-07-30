FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 5 hours
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings
#World Football
July 30, 2017 / 9:01 PM / in 5 hours

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bolivian championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, July 30        
Guabira                3 Bolivar           0  
Nacional Potosi        0 Blooming          0  
The Strongest          1 San Jose          2  
Saturday, July 29      
Club Petrolero         0 Sport Boys        0  
Universitario de Sucre 2 Jorge Wilstermann 4  
Friday, July 28        
Oriente Petrolero      3 Real Potosi       1  
   Standings              P W D L F A Pts 
1  Guabira                1 1 0 0 3 0 3   
-------------------------
2  Jorge Wilstermann      1 1 0 0 4 2 3   
3  Oriente Petrolero      1 1 0 0 3 1 3   
4  San Jose               1 1 0 0 2 1 3   
5  Blooming               1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
5  Club Petrolero         1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
5  Nacional Potosi        1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
5  Sport Boys             1 0 1 0 0 0 1   
9  The Strongest          1 0 0 1 1 2 0   
10 Universitario de Sucre 1 0 0 1 2 4 0   
11 Real Potosi            1 0 0 1 1 3 0   
12 Bolivar                1 0 0 1 0 3 0   
1: Copa Libertadores

