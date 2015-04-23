Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 22 Bolivar 3 Nacional Potosi 1 Oriente Petrolero 3 Sport Boys 1 Real Potosi 3 Blooming 0 Universitario de Pando 0 San Jose 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 17 12 3 2 36 14 39 ------------------------- 2 Oriente Petrolero 17 9 5 3 37 17 32 3 The Strongest 16 9 4 3 38 22 31 4 Blooming 17 6 8 3 23 16 26 5 Jorge Wilstermann 15 6 7 2 13 9 25 6 Club Petrolero 17 5 7 5 19 22 22 7 Real Potosi 17 6 3 8 22 20 21 8 San Jose 15 5 5 5 20 19 20 9 Nacional Potosi 16 3 6 7 14 20 15 10 Universitario de Sucre 15 3 3 9 13 25 12 11 Universitario de Pando 16 2 5 9 14 45 11 12 Sport Boys 16 2 2 12 14 34 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 25 San Jose v Club Petrolero (1930) Nacional Potosi v Universitario de Sucre (2100) Jorge Wilstermann v Universitario de Pando (2315) Sunday, April 26 The Strongest v Real Potosi (1930) Blooming v Oriente Petrolero (2200)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.