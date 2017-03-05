March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship Adecuacion matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Blooming 0 Bolivar 3
The Strongest 3 San Jose 1
Saturday, March 4
Guabira 3 Nacional Potosi 1
Friday, March 3
Sport Boys 3 Oriente Petrolero 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Guabira 6 5 1 0 17 5 16
-------------------------
2 Bolivar 5 4 0 1 16 4 12
3 Oriente Petrolero 5 3 1 1 8 6 10
4 The Strongest 4 3 0 1 8 7 9
5 Blooming 6 3 0 3 10 12 9
6 Jorge Wilstermann 6 2 1 3 10 10 7
7 Sport Boys 6 2 1 3 12 14 7
8 Universitario de Sucre 6 2 1 3 8 12 7
9 Nacional Potosi 5 2 0 3 10 10 6
10 Club Petrolero 5 2 0 3 6 10 6
11 San Jose 6 1 1 4 5 10 4
12 Real Potosi 4 0 0 4 1 11 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
Real Potosi v Club Petrolero (2330)