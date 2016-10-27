Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 26 The Strongest 3 Blooming 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 10 8 0 2 23 10 24 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 11 7 3 1 17 5 24 3 Oriente Petrolero 10 5 2 3 11 10 17 4 Club Petrolero 11 4 3 4 12 8 15 5 Real Potosi 10 4 3 3 17 14 15 6 Nacional Potosi 11 4 2 5 22 19 14 7 Blooming 11 4 2 5 14 15 14 8 Jorge Wilstermann 11 4 2 5 15 21 14 9 Guabira 11 4 1 6 15 19 13 10 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 2 6 10 24 11 11 San Jose 10 3 1 6 13 18 10 12 Sport Boys 11 1 5 5 12 18 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 28 San Jose v Bolivar (0000) Oriente Petrolero v Real Potosi (0030) Saturday, October 29 Sport Boys v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) Sunday, October 30 Club Petrolero v Blooming (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (1900) The Strongest v Bolivar (2115) Oriente Petrolero v San Jose (2330) Tuesday, November 1 Nacional Potosi v Guabira (0000)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------