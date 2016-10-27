Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bolivian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, October 26 The Strongest 3 Blooming 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolivar 10 8 0 2 23 10 24 ------------------------- 2 The Strongest 11 7 3 1 17 5 24 3 Oriente Petrolero 10 5 2 3 11 10 17 4 Club Petrolero 11 4 3 4 12 8 15 5 Real Potosi 10 4 3 3 17 14 15 6 Nacional Potosi 11 4 2 5 22 19 14 7 Blooming 11 4 2 5 14 15 14 8 Jorge Wilstermann 11 4 2 5 15 21 14 9 Guabira 11 4 1 6 15 19 13 10 Universitario de Sucre 11 3 2 6 10 24 11 11 San Jose 10 3 1 6 13 18 10 12 Sport Boys 11 1 5 5 12 18 8 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 28 San Jose v Bolivar (0000) Oriente Petrolero v Real Potosi (0030) Saturday, October 29 Sport Boys v Jorge Wilstermann (1900) Sunday, October 30 Club Petrolero v Blooming (1900) Universitario de Sucre v Real Potosi (1900) The Strongest v Bolivar (2115) Oriente Petrolero v San Jose (2330) Tuesday, November 1 Nacional Potosi v Guabira (0000)