LA PAZ, June 1 Bolivia named their Copa America squad before Monday's deadline having had to scrap a warm-up friendly against Venezuela for lack of match officials.

Coach Mauricio Soria made light of the loss of much-needed match practice for his players, saying they had had a useful game with the squad divided into two teams in the Argentine city of Mendoza.

"Yesterday in the practice the intensity of the two teams was quite strong, they didn't hold back," Soria told reporters.

"They played a match with plenty of good things but also many mistakes. We'll have to correct those mistakes and encourage the positive aspects."

The friendly had been arranged in Mendoza across Argentina's Andean border with Chile where the tournament kicks off on June 11.

Bolivia are in Group A with hosts Chile, Ecuador and Mexico.

Squad: Romel Quinonez (Bolivar), Hugo Suarez (Blooming), Jose Penarrieta (Oriente Petrolero)

Defenders: Miguel Hurtado, Leonel Morales, Cristian Coimbra (all Blooming), Marvin Bejarano, Ronald Raldes (both Oriente Petrolero), Edemir Rodriguez, Ronald Eguino (Bolivar), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann)

Midfielders: Danny Bejarano (Oriente Petrolero), Walter Veizaga, Alejandro Chumacero (The Strongest), Damir Miranda (Bolivar), Sebastian Gamarra (AC Milan), Damian Lizio (O'Higgins), Martin Smedberg (IFK Gothenburg)

Forwards: Alcides Pena (Oriente Petrolero), Pablo Escobar (The Strongest), Jhasmani Campos (Bolivar), Marcelo Martins (Chanchung Yatai), Ricardo Pedriel (Mersin)