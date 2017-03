SAO PAULO May 10 Bolivar beat Sao Jose 1-0 on Sunday to secure their 26th Bolivian league title with a week of the season remaining.

The victory kept the La Paz club four points clear of second-placed The Strongest with just one game remaining.

The Strongest beat Universitario de Sucre but it was not enough to stop Bolivar taking their second consecutive league crown.

Bolivar dominated the match but found it hard to score until Damir Miranda got the winner after 68 minutes. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)