SAO PAULO, April 11 A referee abandoned the Bolivian first division match between Bolivar and Universitario Sucre on Saturday after the away side arrived with only seven players, one of whom got "injured" after 12 minutes.

Sucre, who are in second place in Libertadores Cup Group 3 and could qualify for the knockout stage on Tuesday if they beat Venezuelan side Mineiros, requested to have Saturday's league match rescheduled so they could concentrate on the crunch game.

The president of Bolivar agreed to Sucre's appeal for a postponement but the local FA ignored the pleas.

So Universitario brought seven youth team players, one of whom, Enzo Camallos, was injured early on with his side already 2-0 down, the club said on its Facebook page.

The referee awarded the points to league leaders Bolivar, it added.

World governing body FIFA's rules state that the minimum number of players a team can have on the field is seven, otherwise the referee can abandon the game.

Strangely, the situation was almost an exact repeat of an incident between the two clubs in 2012.

In that match, Bolivar turned up with seven youths to save their first-team players for an upcoming Libertadores encounter.

They conceded a goal after three minutes, a player got "injured," and the match was abandoned with all three points being awarded to Universitario. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Martyn Herman)