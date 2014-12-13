SARAJEVO Dec 13 Bosnia have named former international midfielder Mehmed Bazdarevic as their new coach, the Balkan country's football association (NFSBIH) said on Saturday.

"After a detailed analysis and a constructive debate, Mehmed Bazdarevic was elected unanimously ahead of Milovan Rajevac, the other short-listed candidate," the body said on its website (www.nfsbih.ba).

Bazdarevic, who played for the former Yugoslavia and coached French teams Grenoble and Sochaux, took over from Safet Susic who was sacked last month after Bosnia collected two points from their opening four games in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Bazdarevic faces an uphill task to reach the European Championship in France, a 3-0 defeat in Israel on Nov. 16 being the final straw for Susic after a group-stage exit in the World Cup.

Bosnia are away to Andorra in March and host Israel June in their next two qualifiers. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Ed Osmond)