March 18 The Bosnian cup quarter-final between Mostar city rivals Velez and Zrinjski was overshadowed by serious crowd trouble after the home fans invaded the pitch and clashed with police on Wednesday.

Zrinjski, who share the Bijeli Breg ground with their opponents, won the second leg 2-0 to go through 4-2 on aggregate, but only after angry Velez supporters threw flares and invaded the pitch moments before the final whistle.

Fans tried to force the Velez players to hand over their shirts and clashed with riot police before being repelled as they tried to break into restricted areas of the stadium.

Bosnian football is rife with violence, and several first division and cup matches have been abandoned after pitch invasions and fighting among rival fans in recent years.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Toby Davis)