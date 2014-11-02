SARAJEVO Nov 2 Fifteen people including three police officers were injured in Sunday's derby in which Sarajevo beat bitter rivals Zeljeznicar 2-1, medical and police officials said.

Play was twice held up, first after Sarajevo fans threw flares at rival supporters and onto the pitch and then clashed with police in the first half, local media reported. It was held up again in the second half because of fireworks and billowing smoke.

Those injured had burns, injuries to their heads and injuries from teargas, a duty physician at the Sarajevo emergency service said. Seven patients were sent for further examinations to city clinics.

A police spokesman said he did not have information that anyone had been detained.

Sarajevo are fourth and Zeljeznicar fifth, both with 26 points from 13 matches, in the Bosnian Premier League. (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Rex Gowar)