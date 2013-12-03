Dec 3 Former Croatia left back Robert Jarni has taken over as coach of Bosnian first division side FC Sarajevo.

Jarni, one of the key players in Croatia's run to the 1998 World Cup semi-finals, replaced Husref Musemic after the former Sarajevo striker stepped down for health reasons.

Sarajevo are second in the Balkan country's 16-team first division at the winter break, two points behind champions and city rivals Zeljeznicar.

"The crucial thing is that Sarajevo has made a big step forward by basing their ambitions on young players and founding an academy which will start operating in January," Jarni told a news conference.

"Other clubs in the region should follow in Sarajevo's footsteps because this concept is exactly what's missing these days in this part of the world," added the 45-year-old who played 81 times for Croatia and seven for the former Yugoslavia.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ed Osmond)