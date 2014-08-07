SARAJEVO Aug 7 Bosnia captain Emir Spahic retired from international soccer on Thursday following the Balkan nation's group stage exit at the World Cup finals, their first major tournament as an independent nation.

"I gave it a lot of thought and decided to hang up my national team boots after consultation with my friends and family," the 33-year old central defender told Bosnian media.

"I am proud to have played in the World Cup with this group and the time has come for younger lads to take over. I wish the team all the best in Euro 2016 qualifiers."

Bosnia coach Safet Susic said Spahic would be missed, adding that the Bayer Leverkusen defender quit Bosnia in order to extend his club career.

"Spahic told me after the World Cup he needed a bit of time to make a decision and when he did, he explained that he wanted to focus on his club duties," said Susic.

"I respect his decision. He was a great player and captain for Bosnia and it will be difficult to replace him."

Spahic scored three goals in 77 appearances for Bosnia and was their longest-serving skipper, having worn the captain's armband for 10 years. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Tim Collings)