March 4 Bosnia coach Safet Susic is to test several playmakers in Wednesday's friendly against Egypt in Innsbruck in a bid to fill a key slot ahead of the World Cup finals.

The Bosnians hope to make an impact in their first major tournament as an independent nation and Susic said he needed to boost competition in the squad if his team are to advance from Group F, which includes Argentina, Nigeria and Iran.

"We will use all the warm-up games to mould our best eleven and also to give fringe players a chance to prove their worth and make the squad more competitive," the former Yugoslavia forward told reporters on Tuesday.

"We will probably start against Argentina with a defensive midfielder who must have plenty of vision and close control because we don't need a one-dimensional player with no attacking potential.

"The newcomers should challenge the experienced so I will give several players a chance against the Egyptians."

Haris Medunjanin was a regular starter in central midfield throughout Bosnia's impressive qualifying campaign but Susic could test his uncapped nephew Tino Sven Susic, who opted to play for Bosnia after spells with Belgium's Under-18 and Under-19 sides.

The 22-year-old talent has impressed at Hajduk Split since joining the Croatian side in 2012, winning last year's national Cup after scoring a spectacular goal against Lokomotiva Zagreb in the final.

Following their match against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on June 15, Bosnia play Nigeria in Cuiaba on June 21 and Iran in Salvador four days later.

Winger Izet Hajrovic, who scored a crucial goal against Slovakia in qualifying, is confident Bosnia will be the tournament's surprise package.

"It's a tough group but we hope to reach the knockout stages and firmly believe that we can because we will be under no pressure as World Cup debutants," he said.

"For a start, it would be nice to get a morale-boosting win against Egypt to reward our passionate fans for their loyalty because thousands of them are likely to turn up for this friendly." (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Julien Pretot)