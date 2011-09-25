BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Sept 25 A Bosnian Premier League match between Borac and Zeljeznicar Sarajevo was halted after Borac fans invaded the pitch and threw stones and torches at rival supporters on Saturday, officials said.

Trouble broke out after Eldar Adilovic scored for visiting Zeljeznicar in the 28th minute.

Police tried to disperse hooded trouble-makers but the match was stopped five minutes later when organisers said they could not guarantee security.

Bosnia's football federation (NFSBiH) would decide the result and consider fines later, Borac official Rodoljub Petkovic said.

None of the Zeljeznicar fans were hurt. Three men who attacked the police after the match and damaged two police vehicles were detained and later released, a duty officer at Banja Luka police centre said on Sunday.

Borac won the Premier League last season, while Zeljeznicar won the Cup. (Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Clare Fallon)