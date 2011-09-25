BANJA LUKA, Bosnia, Sept 25 A Bosnian Premier
League match between Borac and Zeljeznicar Sarajevo was halted
after Borac fans invaded the pitch and threw stones and torches
at rival supporters on Saturday, officials said.
Trouble broke out after Eldar Adilovic scored for visiting
Zeljeznicar in the 28th minute.
Police tried to disperse hooded trouble-makers but the match
was stopped five minutes later when organisers said they could
not guarantee security.
Bosnia's football federation (NFSBiH) would decide the
result and consider fines later, Borac official Rodoljub
Petkovic said.
None of the Zeljeznicar fans were hurt. Three men who
attacked the police after the match and damaged two police
vehicles were detained and later released, a duty officer at
Banja Luka police centre said on Sunday.
Borac won the Premier League last season, while Zeljeznicar
won the Cup.
(Reporting By Gordana Katana; Writing by Daria Sito-Sucic;
Editing by Clare Fallon)