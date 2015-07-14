(Recasts with fresh number of injured, police statement)

SARAJEVO, July 14 Twenty seven people, including nine police officers, were injured on Tuesday in the Sarajevo streets following clashes between supporters of Bosnian FK Sarajevo and Polish Lech Poznan hours before the UEFA Champions League qualifier, officials said.

The violence erupted after midnight when dozens of rival fans fought each other and later clashed with the riot police who were trying to quell supporter violence near a hotel in the Sarajevo suburb of Vogosca that hosted the Poles.

Muamera Sehic, the spokeswoman for the Sarajevo University Clinical Centre, said 11 Bosnians and seven Poles, were admitted to the centre in early morning hours.

"Three Bosnians have suffered serious injuries to their heads and will stay in the centre for further treatment," she told Reuters.

The Sarajevo canton police said in a statement that nine police officers suffered lighter injuries and one Bosnian was detained over the incident.

The police said clashes lasted several hours causing serious damage to five police cars, eight private vehicles and a buss carrying Polish supporters. Hotel and nearby restaurants and cafes were also damaged.

The Bosnian champions in the second qualifying round of the European cup tournament will face Lech Poznan late on Tuesday, with the rematch on July 21 or 22. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Amlan Chakraborty/Sudipto Ganguly)