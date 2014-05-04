SARAJEVO May 4 Zrinjski Mostar won their third Bosnian league title with a match to spare after Sunday's 2-0 home win over Mladost Velika Obarska left them three points ahead of closest rivals Siroki Brijeg.

Zrinjski will finish ahead of Siroki even if the two are level on points after the last round of games because they have a better head-to-head record against their opponents, which is the decisive factor if two or more teams are tied.

Forward Stevo Nikolic latched on to a delightful throughball to fire Zrinjski ahead in the 32nd minute and Serbian defender Radoslav Aleksic sealed the win shortly before halftime after good work by Croatian midfielder Ivan Crnov.

Last season's champions Zeljeznicar missed the chance to take the title race down to the wire after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by bitter city foes FK Sarajevo. Travnik boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation after coming from behind to beat Zvijezda 3-1 at home. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Toby Davis)